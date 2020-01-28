Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg count down to major milestone The Strictly stars have been discussing their upcoming tour on social media

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are counting down the days until their live tour – called The Joe and Dianne Show – kicks off in March. The pair have been promoting the upcoming tour on Instagram, and YouTube star Joe recently revealed that flyers for the show have now been printed.

Sharing a hilarious photo of himself and partner Dianne taken moments before the redhead was set to take to the stage for Strictly's live tour, Joe added: "They have flyers here already for The Joe and Dianne Show! Very surreal moment but so exciting. Get your tickets now!"

The couple have been keeping their fans updated in the run up to their tour

It seems the Strictly stars' fans are just as excited about the upcoming tour dates as they are, and many took to the comment section of Joe's post to say so. One replied: "Can't wait for The Joe and Dianne Show!" while another sweetly added: "I can't wait to see you in Plymouth! So, so excited."

The year was off to a busy start for Dianne and Joe, who recently set the internet alight with engagement rumours after Dianne shared a photo of the couple pointing at a road sign named "Joseph Buswell". The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, appeared on This Morning earlier in January to set the rumours straight.

Joe explained to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby:: "I [thought] where has that come from? Because that's the road that's actually named after [Dianne's] family and we were like 'oh what a surprise! Buswell and Joseph.'" He continued: "[So we] took a picture, but when you're on the other side of the world you don't see a lot of the reaction." Dianne then joked: "Of course that means we're getting married – so there you go!"

As well as rumours of a big day, there has also been speculation about the couple starting a family, which they also quashed. This Morning host Phillip joined in on the banter surrounding the rumours, joking to Dianne: "[And] moments [after the picture] you were pregnant!"

"We've got a tour to get going, we don't have time for anything else," Dianne hilariously fired back.

