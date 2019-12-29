Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell posted a sweet photo in remembrance of her late granddad on Sunday. The 30-year-old shared the lovely throwback on Instagram which showed herself as a young child on her granddad's knee, with both of them smiling and waving at the camera. She captioned the sweet photo simply: "Pop," adding two heart emojis. Dianne's fans were quick to express their sympathy, commenting: "Sending my love xx," "Awww sooo cute," and: "Love to you and your family." The dancer was close to her grandfather and broke the news of his death on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a series of photos and videos taken over the Christmas period.

Dianne is spending time with her family and partner Joe Sugg in Australia

She captioned these with an emotional message, which read: "Rest in peace pop. I will cherish all my memories with you forever and ever. You were a very special man to so many people. You told me so many stories that I will never forget maybe because you told me the same ones a million times [blushing face emoji] but the way you told them I could listen another million more [heart emoji]. Love you so much and I know you will be looking down on all of us, I’m so glad I got to spend Christmas with you Xx."

Diane shared the sweet photo with her granddad on Instagram

The dancer returned to her native Western Australia for Christmas, in part so she could introduce her family to boyfriend Joe Sugg, with whom she reached the final of Strictly last year, where they were beaten by fellow lovebirds Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Earlier in the week, the dancer shared a sweet snap of her and Joe in happier times, eating from the same double ice cream cone, which she captioned: "What's yours is mine and what's mine is yours even choc mint ice creams! That's true love."

