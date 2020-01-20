Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg respond to marriage and pregnancy claims The couple have been dating for over a year now

They recently sent fans crazy with an Instagram post alluding to a possible engagement, but now Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have set the record straight. Appearing on Monday's This Morning, the couple, who were partnered on Strictly in 2018, quashed rumours that they were set to tie the knot, which started circulating after a certain image of the couple in Australia was posted online.

The picture, which showed the couple pointing at a road sign named "Joseph Buswell", was uploaded by Dianne with the caption: "It's a sign literally!" Fans were convinced that this meant wedding bells, however, putting the rumours to bed, Joe explained to Phillip and Holly: "I [thought] where has that come from? Because that's the road that's actually named after [Dianne's] family and we were like 'oh what a surprise! Buswell and Joseph.'" The YouTuber continued: "[So we] took a picture, but when you're on the other side of the world you don't see a lot of the reaction." Dianne then joked: "Of course that means we're getting married – so there you go!"

Dianne and Joe sparked marriage speculation recently

As well as rumours of a big day, there has also been speculation about the couple starting a family, which they also quashed. This Morning host Phillip joined in on the banter surrounding the rumours, joking to Dianne: "[And] moments [after the picture] you were pregnant!"

But the couple then stated that babies are not on the cards just yet: "We've got a tour to get going, we don't have time for anything else," explained Dianne. Their tour, called The Joe and Dianne Show, will see the couple perform dance, music and comedy and is set to run throughout March and April.

The couple, who moved into their own flat together last August, also opened up about the moment they realised they had feelings for each other. "Honestly during [Strictly], you are so busy, that there's not even time to even think about that you're training so hard," explained Dianne. She continued: "It wasn't until after that we thought 'Oh I kind of miss seeing you every day, every hour of the day.'" How sweet!

