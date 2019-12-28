Strictly pro dancer Dianne Buswell shared a heartfelt tribute to her granddad on Saturday, revealing that he died shortly after Christmas. The Australian posted a photo showing her sitting next to her grandma with her arm around her shoulders, while her granddad and boyfriend Joe Sugg stood behind them. She then shared a series of video clips which showed her trying out her phone's filters with her granddad, as both of them laughed.

Dianne and boyfriend Joe met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Dianne captioned the post with an emotional message, which read: "Rest in peace pop. I will cherish all my memories with you forever and ever. You were a very special man to so many people. You told me so many stories that I will never forget maybe because you told me the same ones a million times [blushing face emoji] but the way you told them I could listen another million more [heart emoji]. Love you so much and I know you will be looking down on all of us, I’m so glad I got to spend Christmas with you Xx."

MORE: Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spark baby rumours

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba was among the first of Dianne's followers to send his empathy to the star, commenting: "Sending so much love Buzz x," while 2019 finalist Emma Barton added: "So sorry [heart emoji]." The star's fans commented: "Sending prayers to you and your family. Sorry for your loss," "My condolences Dianne, at least you are home closer to family. Much love," and: "So incredibly sorry Dianne. Very happy to know you at least got to spend one last special day with him."

Dianne posted the emotional tribute to her late grandfather on Saturday

READ: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg take huge new step in their relationship

The dancer was keen to return to Western Australia for Christmas, in part so she could introduce her family to Joe, who she started dating shortly after the end of Strictly Come Dancing last year. The couple made it to the finals but were beaten by fellow lovebirds Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Earlier in the week, the dancer shared a sweet snap of her and Joe in happier times, eating from the same double ice cream cone, which she captioned: "What's yours is mine and what's mine is yours even choc mint ice creams! That's true love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.