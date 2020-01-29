Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa has returned to social media following the tragic death of her husband and their daughter Gianna over the weekend. The late basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash with seven other people on Sunday. Now Vanessa has taken to social media to pay tribute to them by changing her Instagram profile photo to one of Kobe and Gianna. The heartbreaking images sees Kobe smiling down on his daughter, as the youngster wraps her arms around his neck. This is the first time Vanessa has publicly acknowledged the shocking loss of her loved ones.

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives on Sunday when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles. The other victims have been identified as John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mause, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester and the pilot, Ara Zobayan. They were all travelling to Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for Gianna's basketball game.

On Tuesday, LeBron James, a close friend of Kobe's, broke his silence following his death. Posting several photos of the pair together, as well as Kobe's final tweet, where he had congratulated LeBron on becoming the third-highest point scorer in NBA history, he wrote: "I’m not ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!"

Kobe and Gianna died on Sunday

He continued: "I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have... I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially and it’s my responsibility to put this... on my back and keep it going! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!" He added the hashtags "#Mamba4Life" and "Gigi4Life".

