Matthew Wright claims he's been sacked from TalkRadio

Matthew Wright has claimed that he has been sacked from TalkRadio – seven weeks after denying the same rumours. The radio host took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his sadness that his bosses have apparently decided to end his employment once his contract expires in March. It was only at the end of last year that he revealed his time on the show had been extended after rumours swirled that he had been asked to leave at the end of December.

On Monday, Matthew excitedly shared on Twitter: "Been hearing some amazing rumours about how @talkRADIO management plans to reward my #arias nomination for best speech broadcaster - deets to follow as and when!" But come Wednesday, his "reward" was not quite what he had been expecting. Sharing the same tweet, he added: "My reward is: I'm out of Talkradio at the end of March!" When a follower asked Matthew for an explanation, he replied: "I wished I could - it's certainly the worst reward for a Best Broadcaster nomination I've ever heard of!"

My reward is: I'm out of Talkradio at the end of March! https://t.co/nEKVCFroQC — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) January 29, 2020

Matthew claims he will leave TalkRadio in March

After a string of supportive messages from his fans and followers, Matthew wrote: "Can’t quite bring myself to read all your supportive messages right now as my head hurts. Heading home for a cuddle with the family but I’ll write back to y’all in time xx."

In December, an online publication had claimed that the 54-year-old's job was on the line but Matthew took to Twitter to explain the situation. The former journalist and presenter wrote: "Thanks again for all the kind words - I’ve had a tough time with my mental health these past 18mths. I was expecting to leave Talk Radio at end of Xmas but they’d like me and @TVKev to stay on longer now - thanks again."

Earlier in the day, he had posted a selfie while sitting at the computer and grinning, which he teasingly captioned: "Still waiting to be 'fired with immediate effect'…". He then started his radio show by sharing that he and co-host Kevin O'Sullivan had signed new contracts which would take them into 2020 "and maybe beyond." The dad-of-one joked: "Surprise – it's me for the next three hours now. Who knows what's going to happen over the next 180 minutes?"

