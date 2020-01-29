Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shared the impact that the National Television Awards had on her on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter admitted that she couldn't stay awake after enjoying the evening a little too much for her own good. The mum-of-two posted a short video which showed her in casual clothes, with a make-up free face and tousled hair. Speaking directly to camera, she said: "Oh my god, I've had to fold, I've given in, I've given up, gone back to bed."

The Loose Women cast made a glamorous bunch at the awards show

Nadia laughed before adding, "Hashtag hungover," and pretending to snore. She captioned the short clip: "#neverlearn" and added gifs that read "Thirsty" and: "Hungover." The National Television Awards is the biggest night of the year for British television and many stars celebrate or commiserate into the early hours. Unfortunately for the Loose Women cast, the show failed to win again, losing out to This Morning in the Live Magazine Show category, which the earlier show took home on Tuesday for the tenth year in a row.

Nadia admitted on Instagram that the night out had taken its toll

Although Nadia didn't directly address rumours that the Loose Woman panel was disappointed in the result, numerous members of the press reported that she turned to her co-star Stacey Solomon as the winning programme was announced and said: "I'm not happy!" Fellow panellist Denise Welch left the ceremony early, sharing her feelings on Twitter, where she wrote: "I'm in the car on the way home. Sick of doing the losers' face and pretending to not care we didn't win!! #ntas."

Winners Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, however, were understandably delighted with their award. Holly thanked voters profusely in her acceptance speech, saying: "Oh my goodness me, thank you, thank you so much! To be given this award by Richard and Judy as well is just so special. We love making this show, if you've tuned in because you want somebody to keep you company, because something's interested you and you've learnt something, if you've tuned in because you've had a giggle along with us, it's made our job worthwhile. This is a special one because this is ten years which is ridiculous! Ten years by the side of this silver-haired man with a heart of gold. I tell you I couldn't wish for more."

