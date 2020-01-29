Jamie Oliver has been busy filming his latest cooking series, and on Wednesday, the celebrity chef treated his fans to an incredible behind-the-scenes photo, offering viewers an entirely new perspective. Firstly, the doting dad shared a snap of himself positioned behind the stove in his gorgeous kitchen, presumably in the midst of filming.

The space featured marble countertops, bare-brick walls and orange hanging lights. On the stove, a big bowl of peas can be seen. Jamie added the caption: "What you see," referring to the viewer's perspective.

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

Next, the 44-year-old uploaded a black and white snap, taken from Jamie's perspective. A busy film crew can be seen piled high with equipment as they stare back at Jamie. The bare walls looked clinically white, and Jamie's view is certainly lacking the homely feel of the kitchen that he is working in. The second photo was captioned: "What I see." It's easy to forget that the talented cook is constantly surrounded by cameras!

Luckily for Jamie, he even found time to rest during Wednesday's filming, although it was only a matter of seconds until his makeup artist found him…

Sharing a video of himself laying on a sofa, Jamie explained: "Just taking a break, but you know when you're filming you've got to be really economical with time, so…" It was then that the makeup artist's hand snuck into frame and started applying powder to the Naked Chef writer's face while he took a moment to unwind.

It seems as though dad Jamie isn't the only chef in the Oliver family these days. On Tuesday, the father-of-five treated fans to a video of his son, Buddy, filleting a fish. Better watch out, dad!

