Catherine Tyldesley said she was "heartbroken" on Thursday after being forced to drop out of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour due to injury. The former Coronation Street star had been performing in the live shows with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, but was "devastated" to have to end her stint in the tour earlier than expected.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself performing with Johannes, Catherine wrote: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected. Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while. My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD. My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show."

She continued: "Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It’s unbelievably magical."

The sad news comes just weeks after Catherine revealed the positive impact Strictly had on her self-confidence, telling HELLO! magazine: "Strictly showed me how to learn to love my body again. I became much more confident in myself and more grateful for what I can achieve. It's made me want to push myself even more."

She also said that training for the show helped her with the debilitating back problems she was suffering with last year, which meant she was unable to go to the gym as much as she would like. "I hadn't been able to train as much as usual so I felt out of shape," she said.

"Mentally and physically that really affected me. My core has improved a lot as I had to use it all the time when dancing and it's helped my posture. A couple of problems I was having with my back have improved massively thanks to the ballroom hold. Everything that my physio had been trying to get me to do for months we were implementing when we were dancing."

