Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson enjoy rare date night - see photo

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as they indulged in a last-minute date night. Leaving their little girl Mia at home, the couple - who met on the BBC dance show in 2017 - headed out for a lovely evening meal in Manchester on Monday. "Last minute date night @glouiseatkinson," gushed Gorka alongside a selfie of Gemma kissing his cheek.

Gorka Marquez shared this selfie with Gemma Atkinson

The post comes shortly after the professional dancer shared a series of sweet videos of him playing with their six-month-old baby. He regularly posts cute updates of his life at home away from the dancefloor - much to the delight of his fans! Gorka, 29, and Gemma, 35, welcomed their first child together back in July 2019. During their time on Strictly, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the couple embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

WATCH: Gorka Marquez melts hearts with new video of baby Mia

However, after the arrival of their little girl, both Gorka and Gemma paired up for the Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day. Opening up about dancing together, Gemma confessed they haven't done so before - even at home! At a recent press conference, she shared: "People always say to me, 'Do you and Gorka dance together at home?' And we've never danced together at all. All I've done since Strictly is have a baby."

READ: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal why the Strictly curse doesn't faze them

That being said, Gemma added that Gorka was an excellent teacher, explaining: "Dancing with Aljaž was so amazing. Dancing with Gorka is funny because he's very authoritative in the dance studio, which makes me laugh because at home it's me that wears the trousers! I've never seen Gorka at work so to speak, but he's a fantastic teacher."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.