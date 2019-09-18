Catherine Tyldesley makes shock confession about the medicine she's taking ahead of first Strictly routine The ex-Corrie star revealed all on BBC Breakfast

Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that she's had to take anti-sickness tablets in the run-up to her first routine on the hit BBC show. The 36-year-old Corrie star spoke frankly about her pre-show nerves on Wednesday, when she appeared on BBC Breakfast. Speaking about rehearsals, Catherine said: "I'm loving it and my partner Johannes is phenomenal in every way. I'm extremely nervous and I'm doing the Viennese waltz which makes me feel very sick. I'm actually taking anti-sickness tablets because of the spinning!"

Earlier in September, Catherine and her husband Tom Pitfield sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO! and reminisced about the first dance that they shared together three years ago at their wedding, and Catherine admitted it was much less nerve-wracking: "There were no nerves back then, it was nothing like I'm feeling now. We hadn't choreographed anything and it was more Tom and I just shuffling along in a prolonged hug rather than a full-on dance routine."

Catherine revealed she has been struggling with nerves ahead of her first Strictly routine

Romantically, Catherine and Tom's first dance was to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud. Catherine also reveals in HELLO! how fitness trainer Tom is already good friends with her professionval dance partner, Johannes Radebe. "He hit it off with Johannes straight away. He has already invited him round for dinner, so I think Johannes will become part of our family."

Catherine and her husband Tom spoke exclusively to HELLO! earlier in September

As as for the inevitable speculation over the dreaded Strictly curse? It's certainly not something that they're worried about. Tom tells HELLO!: "My friends have always given me a lot of stick. I am easy pickings for them with a wife on TV so, when the whole Strictly thing came up, they were rubbing their hands getting ready." Adds Catherine: "His mates wind him up about everything. They used to wind him up when I got a new boyfriend on Corrie, but Tom just takes it on the chin. "He is so selfless, my best friend, and the greatest support to me. If ever I am doing a live performance, having Tom there just calms me down."

