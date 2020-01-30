Katya Jones is gearing up for the start of her Viva la Divas tour with Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova later this year. And no one is prouder than her parents, Andrey Sokolov and Tatiana Kim. On Wednesday, Katya took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her mum and dad, sharing their excitement at the upcoming dance event. The image shows Andrey and Tatiana looking together at the tour's dates on a phone. Tatiana can be seen looking excitedly at her husband, whose back is to the camera – and the resemblance between mother and daughter is uncanny! "When your mum and dad get excited for Viva la Divas tickets going on sale and mum begging to come to every single show!" 30-year-old Katya captioned the image.

Katya, who was born in Leningrad, enjoys a close relationship with her parents. Russian Andrey is a senior oil company executive, while Korea-born Tatiana is a graduate from the Saint-Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering. The pair have been married for 35 years, and Tatiana posted a loving tribute to her husband on their anniversary back in August. Translated from Russian, she wrote: "For 35 years ago in the funny registry office of Sestroretsk we became husband and wife. Despite many circumstances, intrigues and even ridicule.

“A girl from a serious Korean clan who did not approve of marriages outside the nationality, and a promising blue-eyed guy from a family of Soviet doctors, we made a promise to be there in grief and joy. We loved each other and what we created. Against the backdrop of the collapse of the country, we silently maintained our family world, like all our friends, who are now happy in their families… Just sharing my happiness with everyone."