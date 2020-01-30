Bruno Tonioli shares most hilarious half-nude Instagram photo yet

Bruno Tonioli is known for sharing risqué photos on Instagram, but Thursday's upload might be his most cheeky to date! The Strictly star took to social media with a photo of himself in nothing but a shirt, his underpants and a pair of sunglasses. Bruno seems to be running through his dressing room as he clutched a bottle of water, and to the left of the frame, two wardrobe assistants can be seen giggling at the TV judge's antics. Bruno wrote: "Caption this… If I get 10k likes I will post the full video. (It got banned before.)"

Many of the star's followers were quick to reply with side-splitting caption ideas. One suggested: "Who put the itching powder in the socks?" While another hilariously opted for: "Quick! Where's the beach?"

Bruno shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

In the run-up to Christmas, the 64-year-old once again shocked fans when he shared a photo of himself adding festive lights to a plant in his home without a stitch on. Bruno added the caption: "Just love this time of year. I've been so busy going backwards and forwards, I haven't been on social very much. Did I miss anything exciting?"

In December, Bruno shared another hilarious photo

Needless to say, Bruno's fans flocked to the comment section of his post to express their surprise. One wrote: "Oh my lordy," while another added: "Bruno, are you actually naked decorating?" A third follower was clearly thrilled by Bruno's snap, replying: "OMG this is iconic."

The star is renowned for his larger-than-life personality on the BBC dance show, and when it comes to judging he is never afraid to say exactly what he thinks of the couples' dances. He is also one of the only remaining original stars still working on Strictly, along with Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Tess Daly. It's safe to say the show wouldn't be the same without him!

