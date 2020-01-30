Giovanni Pernice has shared the sad news that he and Ashley Roberts have ended their relationship. The Strictly Come Dancing professional broke the news on social media on Thursday night, he wrote: "Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future." Ashley has yet to publicly comment on their break-up, but she is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls' new single and tour. While the former couple "remain friends", they both appear to have removed all photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Fans of the couple were devastated by the news, with one commenting: "Gio I’m sorry. I hope you’re both ok sending you both all my love." Another said: "Gutted to hear about this, so glad you're both still friends and I'm wishing you both the best for the future." A third added: "Oh noooo Giovanni I'm so sorry you made the perfect couple. Wishing you both well and happiness."

The couple are no more

It was only a few weeks ago that the former couple celebrated their first anniversary. Giovanni and Ashley have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2018; they seemingly confirmed their romance when Giovanni joined Ashley in America for Christmas that year. Earlier this month, the pro dancer thanked his girlfriend for the gorgeous signet ring she gifted him for their anniversary. Delighted with the present, Giovanni gushed: "Thanks baby @iamashleyroberts. For my anniversary present. Love you!"

Giovanni announced he and Ashley have split on Thursday

Ashley, 38, first spoke frankly about their blossoming romance in January 2019, telling Weekend magazine: "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" She then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We're getting to know each other, and it's nice."

Before Ashley's confession, Giovanni himself confirmed the rumours that he was dating the famous singer during an appearance on Lorraine. Chatting about his upcoming tour, Lorraine asked him about Ashley, and Giovanni replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

Ashley and Giovanni met on Strictly in 2018

Following those comments, the then-couple became very public about their relationship both on social media and in the press, often posting loved-up selfies and appreciation messages about each other on their Instagram accounts. In November, Ashley even discussed the possibility of welcoming her first baby with Giovanni. His best friend Gorka Marquez became a first-time father when girlfriend Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their daughter Mia back in July, and Ashley previously said that she and Giovanni could be following in the couple's footsteps – just not any time soon.

The former couple appear to have removed all photos of each other from Instagram

"I guess my biological clock should be ticking," the 38-year-old told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.'"

Ashley went on to admit that motherhood wasn't top of her priorities at the moment, explaining: "Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

