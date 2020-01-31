Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter have announced that they are releasing a book based on their hugely successful podcast, Sh**ged, Married. Annoyed. Taking to Instagram, the hilarious couple shared a video of themselves excitedly revealing the news. Needless to say, even the announcement video was hilarious.

Rosie began by saying: "Yes, good morning. Just got up half an hour ago. Erm, we are writing a book. It's going to be out in September but it is available to pre-order now, and I'm going to do some swipe up links."

The couple announced the news on Instagram

At one point the doting mum was interrupted by her comedian husband, who didn’t want his wife to continue with the announcement until he had fixed his hair.

Chris and Rosie are known for being hilarious

With a release date of September, the book – much like their podcast – will explore the highs and lows of dating, relationships, marriage and everything inbetween. Whether they're crying with laughter or nodding along in solidarity, it's safe to say that readers won't be able to put Chris and Rosie's book down.

Speaking further about the exciting news, the married couple admitted their surprise at the podcast's success, and explained the ways in which the book will differ from the podcast listeners are used to. They said: "We have been absolutely blown away by the response to our podcast. We record it in our kitchen and just talk about whatever is on our minds at the time, it takes no time or effort at all to do, so we thought we would make the entire process more difficult by doing a book as well!"

They continued: "Expect more stories, more beefs, more of our take on life, relationships and rude stuff. Neither of us has ever really wanted to write a book, and we are basically only doing it to fill out Rosie’s CV. She’s now got two jobs guys! Podcaster AND author."

