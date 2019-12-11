Strictly's Chris Ramsey reveals heartbreaking detail of final dance after mics left on The comedian and his partner Karen Hauer narrowly missed out on the final

Chris Ramsey narrowly missed out on the Strictly Come Dancing final after he was eliminated from the competition alongside his pro partner Karen Hauer last Saturday. Now, a new clip has revealed exactly how he felt during his performance after Strictly shared their final "listening-in of 2019" on their social media accounts. With the mics left on, the comedian admitted to Karen that he cried during their Rumba as they embraced following the difficult routine. "I'm so proud of you. Good job buddy," Karen told Chris, who replied: "I actually cried there!"

Speaking to Tess Daly on Saturday following what was to be their final dance in the competition, Chris admitted: "I actually cried at the end there. Genuinely, I really cried." Ever the funny man, Chris then made a joke about the error he made earlier in the evening during his first dance, the Viennese Waltz. He added: "I was thinking about that mistake in the Viennese Waltz."

Strictly's final listening-in of 2019!

Following their eviction from the series, Chris took to his Instagram page and thanked his followers for all their support over the past few months. "Guys, it's been absolutely epic," he said. "I can't thank you all enough for the support you’ve given me @bbcstrictly." Congratulating the finalists, Kelvin Fletcher, Emma Barton and Karim Zeroual, the 33-year-old continued: "Massive congrats to @theemmabarton @karim__zeroual and @kelvin_fletcher - going to be an incredible final! And all the thanks in the world to @karenhauer. You’re a legend mate!" He later added: "What a ride! What a lovely show to work on. What a lush bunch of celebs and pro dancers. What an experience! Thanks everyone x."

Chris and Karen were eliminated in the semi-final

Meanwhile, Karen heaped praise on Chris, describing him as a "best friend for life". She said: "Semi-Finalist on Strictly Come Dancing. Oh friend! We did what people thought impossible. An absolute novice who took six months to learn his wedding day dance to a man who danced 13 dances in front of millions and created an atmosphere and character through it all."

"You turned up to every rehearsal with a smile on your face, even when you hated your dance, you still smiled and worked your hardest to improve and left the studio with an even bigger smile because you knew you were heading home to the love of your gorgeous family," she added. "Thank you for always being a gentleman and burping in the corners of the rehearsal room, for making me laugh, for bringing the audience joy when they watched you perform, for blah blah blah lovey lovey other stuff, best friend for life etc." [sic]

