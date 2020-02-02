Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme visits her ahead of Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez has been counting down the days until the Super Bowl halftime show, where she is set to co-headline with Shakira. And just a few days before the big day, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker received a sweet surprise when her daughter Emme came along to visit her in rehearsals. The star shared a series of photos on Instagram of the pair of them during a break from singing, and wrote in the caption: "Love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals.... #rehearsalbelike. 5 days." Fans are hoping that Jennifer will be joined on stage at some point by Emme and her twin brother Max, and it won't be long before they find out!

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme came to visit her in rehearsals ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show will also pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last Sunday. Jennifer and Shakira recently revealed that there is a plan to honour the Laker's star. "We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira revealed at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day." Jennifer added that the tribute will be "heartfelt" and spoke about how she found out about Kobe's death shortly after a rehearsal. The star said that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez had told her. "Then I think about Vanessa as a mum and losing her best friend and partner, and losing her child," she said. "I think how awful that must be for her right now, I'm just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of."

MORE: 9 killer looks on the BAFTA red carpet

J-Lo during a recent trip out with her twins and fiancé A-Rod

In the lead up to the halftime show, Jennifer has been asking her fans to let her know which songs they would like her to play while she's on stage. It's something that the singer has been dreaming of doing throughout her career, with proud fiancé A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

READ: Khloe Kardashian showcases hair transformation at niece Stormi's birthday party

J-Lo's personal life is just as busy too, with the star currently planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The loved-up couple got engaged last March, and are hoping to tie the knot abroad in the near future. The pair are often branded "couple goals" by fans, and recently A-Rod melted hearts after paying a sweet tribute to his fiancée after she missed out on a Golden Globes award. The baseball star made sure that she knew that she was a winner in everyone else's eyes by sharing a heartfelt message with her on Instagram. He wrote: "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.