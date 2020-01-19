Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, and over the weekend the Hustlers actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her son with her fans on Instagram. The picture was of Max when he was around five-years-old, and she simply captioned it: "This boy." Fans were quick to agree on just how much he looked like his dad, Marc Anthony, with one writing in the comments: "Wow, mini Marc," while another added: "Marc Anthony number two." A third commented: "Wow he is daddy's twin." Jennifer affectionately calls her twins her "little coconuts," a nickname she gave them during her pregnancy, and while she is wanting them to enjoy a life away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares pictures of them on social media.

Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest photo of her son Max when he was younger

While Jennifer and Marc are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. The former couple have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us." J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

J-Lo with her twins at home in New York

Both Max and Emme are taking after their parents when it comes to their love of performing, and they both have incredible singing voices. During the star's It's My Birthday world tour in 2018, Emme came on stage to duet with her mum. Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine." The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad. Max also impressed with his singing skills at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

