Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is so grown up in new photo with stepsister Natasha

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme are growing up quickly – and her daughter is looking more and more like her famous mum! The 11-year-old was pictured with her stepsister Natasha, 15, and some friends in a new photo posted on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram account over the weekend. In the picture, Emme was dressed in a white jacket, teamed with pinstripe shorts, while her hair was styled in French plaits. J-Lo's twins have a close relationship with Natasha and Ella, 11, Alex's daughters from his first marriage. The family have often been praised for nailing the perfect blended family unit, and fans can't wait for Jennifer and Alex's wedding, which is thought to happen later in the year.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme with her stepsister Natasha

While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, J-Lo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

Jennifer and A-Rod are planning on getting married soon

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony is also close with the family, and has been pictured on a number of occasions attending school events with the Hustlers star and Alex. J-Lo previously opened up about her relationship with Marc during an interview with People, where she described him as her "best friend". She said: "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. [Remaining close is] just good for the whole family." She also told Ripa: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."

