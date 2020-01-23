Jennifer Lopez has promised a big announcement for her fans on social media in the next 24 hours – and we can't wait! On Instagram Stories, the Hustlers actress posted a statement which told followers to text her mobile number to be the first to know the news, writing: "You've asked for this, I listened, and now it's coming! What do you think it is?!" From the sounds of it, J-Lo's news will be related to her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she is co-headlining with Shakira. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker had recently asked fans to text her which songs they wanted her to perform – so the announcement could relate to that? One thing's for sure, we can't wait to find out.

Jennifer Lopez teased exciting news with her fans

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on 2 February, and Jennifer has previously said that she wants to make it "beautiful" and "fun." It's something that the singer has been dreaming of doing throughout her career, with proud fiancé A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears." It's been an incredibly exciting time for J-Lo, who picked up the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards last week for her role in Hustlers. The star has also been a regular on the red carpet throughout awards season, most recently at the SAG Awards on Sunday night. However, fans have been left disappointed that she was left off the nomination list for the upcoming Oscars, with many feeling she has been robbed of the chance to win the prestigious accolade.

The Hustlers star is getting ready to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

J-Lo's personal life is just as busy too, with the star currently planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The loved-up couple got engaged last March, and are hoping to tie the knot abroad in the near future. The pair are often branded "couple goals" by fans, and recently A-Rod melted hearts after paying a sweet tribute to his fiancée after she missed out on a Golden Globes award. The baseball star made sure that she knew that she was a winner in everyone else's eyes by sharing a heartfelt message with her on Instagram. He wrote: "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

J-Lo and A-Rod with their children

Alex continued: "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it." Jennifer was one of the first people to comment on the sweet post, writing: "You are my everything."

