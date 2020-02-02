Brad Pitt paid a special tribute to Prince Harry as he won a BAFTA for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood The Hollywood star won Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt was unable to attend the BAFTAs on Sunday night, but he made a memorable speech nonetheless. The actor won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and his co-star Margot Robbie picked up the accolade on his behalf. Reading out his acceptance speech, Margot said that Brad was "going to name his award Harry," because he's "excited about bringing it back to the States." While Prince Harry was also not in attendance at the star-studded event, his brother Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, were both in the audience to cheer on the winners.

READ: BAFTAs 2020 - see the complete winners list here

WATCH: Red carpet arrivals at the BAFTAS. Footage courtesy of BAFTA.

Brad – who played stuntman Cliff Booth in the award-winning film – was unable to attend Sunday night's ceremony due to a "family matter". His speech opened with: "Hey Britain, heard you just became single – welcome to the club," before adding that he was looking forward to bringing the accolade home with him. Brad was up against The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, as well as The Two Pops star Anthony Hopkins and A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood's Tom Hanks in the category.

MORE: 16 killer looks on the BAFTAs red carpet

Brad was reunited with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards

The star has been on a winning streak this awards season for his role as Cliff. He memorably reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at both the Golden Globes – where he won Best Supporting Actor – and the SAG Awards – where he again, took home a trophy. Twitter went into meltdown when Brad and Jennifer appeared to have a moment on the red carpet at the latter ceremony, although a source told HELLO! that it was nothing more than a brief moment in time, explaning: "It was happiness for one another." They continued: "He merely tapped her wrist and they hugged for a quick second and said congrats so happy for you. It probably lasted mere seconds. Friendly and quick." The source added: "He also stopped to watch her speech and looked elated for her."

Brad had previously chatted to ET about his relationship with Jennifer after the host Kevin Frazier suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion at the beginning of awards season. He said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.