Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had fans in an uproar on Sunday night after they were snapped greeting each other fondly at the SAG Awards. The former couple, who divorced back in 2005, seemed to be on excellent terms, and sparked reports that a romantic relationship might be back on the cards. A backstage source opened up to HELLO! about what really happened during the exchange, explaining: "It was happiness for one another." They continued: "He merely tapped her wrist and they hugged for a quick second and said congrats so happy for you. It probably lasted mere seconds. Friendly and quick." The source added: "He also stopped to watch her speech and looked elated for her." Aww!

Fans were delighted to see Brad and Jennifer together

Although it looks like the pair might not be getting back together any time soon, celebrities were just as delighted by their reunion on social media, with Jamie Lynn Spears quickly commenting: "WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT'S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS." Rumer Willis stated: "My tender heart can't take this." The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has previously opened up about his friendship with the Friends star at the Golden Globes. Chatting on the red carpet to ET, he was enthusiastic after the interviewer, Kevin Frazier, suggested that fans would be looking forward to their reunion. He said: "I'll run into Jen! She's a good friend! It's the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!"

Jennifer has also opened up about her relationships with both of her ex-husbands, Brad and Justin Theroux, telling Elle: "I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in my personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

