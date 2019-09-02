Beyoncé shares new personal family photo as the pregnancy rumours continue Family goals!

Beyoncé has got fans talking again after the Crazy in Love singer shared a series of pictures from her summer on Instagram on Monday. The mother-of-three posted a collage of snapshots without a caption, including a gorgeous photo of her husband Jay-Z, which looked to have been taken from a family holiday. In the candid picture, he looked happy and relaxed while lounging on a balcony. Other photos were of Beyoncé, including one of her wearing a bag around her stomach – something that prompted fans to continue to speculate her pregnancy. "We know you are pregnant," one wrote in the comments section, while another guessed: "She's got the fanny pack to hide the pregnancy." A third added: "She aint telling us she's pregnant until she feels like it."

Beyoncé gave a rare insight into her family life with new photo of Jay-Z from their summer

The pregnancy rumours started in the summer, with fans convinced that Beyoncé has been dropping clues following the release of her new album, Spirit. In August, the star shared a series of photos of herself where she was wearing a purple and white checked dress. In the comments section, followers believed that the patterned ensemble was a deliberate choice. "Patterns like that camouflage very well. She looks very pregnant," one wrote, while another guessed: "Omg! Pregnant?" A third questioned: "Is that a baby bump?" One of Beyoncé's fans even went as far as writing all the clues that they believe she has dropped about a possible pregnancy. "We've been saying she is pregnant – she's been dropping clues the entire album. Purple is royalty, Simba (King) (son) – the lions curled up like a fetus. There's so much more but remember we said it!"

The Crazy in Love singer is rumoured to be pregnant

In another image, the Lion King star was pictured folding her arms while holding a purple handbag in front of her stomach. "She's covering her bump," one follower guessed. However, some of the star's fans weren't as convinced and believed that everyone was just speculating. "Why can't she just wear purple?" one wrote.

While Beyoncé is an A-list star, she is notoriously private when it comes to talking about her family, and her two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir have yet to make a public appearance. However, she recently opened up about motherhood while promoting the new The Lion King movie, where she is the voice of Simba. In a rare televised interview on Good Morning America, she said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

