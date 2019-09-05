Beyonce songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies aged 41 after tragic car accident Our condolences go out to LaShawn's family

Grammy Award-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels has tragically passed away at the age of 41. LaShawn, who penned hits for Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Whitney Houston, and Lady Gaga, lost his life following a car accident in South Carolina on Tuesday, his wife April said in a statement.

She wrote on Instagram: "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina. A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy."

LaShawn and his wife April

LaShawn won his Grammy in 2001 for his songwriting work on Destiny Child's 'Say My Name', and he was nominated again in the same category in 2014 for Tamar Braxton’s 'Love and War'. Following the sad news of his passing, the music world came together to pay their condolences to his family and friends. Gospel musician Kirk Franklin wrote on Twitter: "The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it... LaShawnDaniels... we just stood together a week ago. No words... I’m sorry... I can’t let this LaShawn Daniels loss go yet... just let heaven be real..."

LaShawn was just 41 when he died

LaShawn's other writing credits include Toni Braxton's 'He Wasn't Man Enough', Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine' and 'Holler' by the Spice Girls. Originally from New Jersey in the US, LaShawn worked with Rodney 'Darkchild' Jerkins to create some of the biggest hits of the last few decades.

