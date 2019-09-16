Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy makes rare TV appearance Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy is a star in the making

Blue Ivy wowed onlookers while accompanying parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at The Lion King premiere, made a cameo appearance in the film’s Spirit music video and even has her own track on Beyoncé’s companion album to the film. Now, as her mum Beyoncé presents a new documentary film, the seven-year-old is set to make a rare TV appearance – and we can’t wait! The surprise documentary, which Beyoncé announced just a couple of days before it was due to air in the US, will show the making of her album behind the new Lion King movie, Lion King: The Gift. Most excitingly though, it features exclusive footage of Blue Ivy, as seen in the documentary’s preview clip, which Beyoncé uploaded to Instagram.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy appears in her mum's new documentary film

In the short teaser video, Blue can be seen playing a set of large African drums with her mum, who appears delighted to share her love of music with her daughter. Alongside the post, Beyoncé simply wrote: “ABC Network. 10pm.” In the teaser clip, the text reads: “September 16. Experience the Process. Every track. Beyoncé presents: Making The Gift”.

Blue on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere

Famous fans were quick to comment with their excitement, with supermodel Winnie Harlow writing: “TOMORROW?!” and Kalen Allen writing: “I’ve already cleared my schedule!” The documentary will show how each of the 27 tracks on Beyoncé’s companion album were made, which the singer describes as “her gift to Africa”.

Beyoncé voiced Nala’s adult character in Disney's popular live-action remake of the Lion King which hit cinemas this summer. Her album The Gift also proved a hit, featuring new music from herself, Pharrell and Donald Glover, who voiced Simba in the movie. While Blue Ivy did not star in the film herself, she does feature on the album track Brown Skin Girl alongside Saint Jhn, Wizkid and Beyoncé herself. Now how do we live stream this all from America?

