BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has reached out to Louis Tomlinson following his "awkward" interview on Monday morning's show. The One Direction star had taken to Twitter to reveal he will never return to BBC Breakfast ever again after Dan and his co-host Louise Minchin pressed him about his recent grief. Three years ago, Louis lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia, while his sister, Félicité, passed away last March following an accidental overdose.

Louis Tomlinson on Monday's BBC Breakfast

Just moments after his interview, Louis retorted: "Defo won't be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back." [sic] Upon seeing the tweet, Dan quickly apologised, by writing: "Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?" He later responded to a fan's question with: "We asked him loads of questions about his new album but also in the context of his past success. Thanks for watching."

Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

"I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief," Louis replied." It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful." He added: "I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes."

Defending himself, Dan wrote back: "Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it's painful which is why we didn't dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be 'gossipy' about it at all. That's not our style on #BBCBreakfast." Although the interview went off to a pleasant start, Louis soon became noticeably uncomfortable when Dan asked him about his song writing. "Do you feel at some stage 'I've put too much of myself in there?' - is that part of helping you in writing that way about the loss of your mum and your sister and other things?" asked Dan, to which the singer claimed he was "brave enough to talk about these things".

