Louis Tomlinson breaks silence to thank fans following sister's tragic death The 1D star's sister Félicité passed away in March

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence following the tragic death of his younger sister Félicité Tomlinson. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday to thank his fans, the 27-year-old singer revealed he was back in the music studio. He wrote: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

Louis' younger sister passed away at the age of 18 after suffering a suspected heart attack in March. Félicité - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Their mother Johannah Deakin died after losing her battle with leukaemia in 2016. Over the past few months, Louis had been working hard on his new song, Two of Us, which was written as a tribute to his mum Joanna.

In an interview recorded just five days before the death of his sister, Louis talked about how the track was written about his late mum. "We can all talk about it a little bit more," he told Dan Wootton on Lorraine. "I think that's why I feel good about singing the lyrics because it was a moment for me to speak about it publicly."

"My mum was always obsessed with the idea of me playing piano and they said what about me playing the opening verse on piano," he added. "Normally I might have said no but knowing that she liked that idea... again, I kind of just zoned into that idea and just went for it." On how being a dad to three-year-old Freddie has helped him deal with loss, the 27-year-old explained: "I have said a few times, it's the responsibility side of things that have made the [grief] process a little bit easier for me."

"Every time I spend time with Freddie… you feel so much love and it doesn't matter what's going on," he continued. "In that moment that's all you are thinking about. Those times with him are priceless." Asked what Freddie is like, he replied: "He is well behaved but he is also a little bit mischievous, but in a harmless way. He is really funny and as he is getting older, I am seeing his personality come through. It's so exciting."

