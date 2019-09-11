Cause of death revealed for Louis Tomlinson's teenage sister The 18-year-old was found dead at her London flat in March

On Wednesday it was revealed that Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister had died of an accidental overdose. Félicité Tomlinson tragically passed away in March after ambulance services were called to her west London flat, but she was unable to be saved. Coroners have now reported that Felicite had developed drug problems after the death of her mother in 2016 and that it was a mix of cocaine, Xanax and oxycodone that killed her.

Louis directly addressed his sister's death in April, taking to Twitter to thank his fans for their kindness during such a difficult time. The 27-year-old singer also revealed he was back in the music studio. He wrote: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

Félicité pictured in 2015

Félicité - who was known as Fizzy - was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. Just two years prior to her passing – in 2016 – her and Louis' mother Johannah Deakin died after losing her battle with leukaemia in 2016. In early 2019 Louis released Two of Us, a beautiful song that he penned as a tribute to his mum Joanna.

Louis has kept busy recording new music

In an interview recorded just five days before the death of his sister, Louis talked about how the track was written about his late mum. "We can all talk about it a little bit more," he told Dan Wootton on Lorraine. "I think that's why I feel good about singing the lyrics because it was a moment for me to speak about it publicly."

He continued: "My mum was always obsessed with the idea of me playing piano and they said what about me playing the opening verse on piano. Normally I might have said no but knowing that she liked that idea... again, I kind of just zoned into that idea and just went for it."

