The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie Reign! On 21 January, the sweet little boy celebrated his fourth birthday, and his proud mum Briana Jungwirth took to Instagram to share a rare snapshot in honour of the occasion. The picture shows Freddie sitting at a table ready to blow out the candle on his birthday cupcake. Wearing a 'Happy Birthday' badge and with a smart side-parting, he looks angelic as he smiles up at the camera – and fans were quick to comment on the similarities between father and son. "Literally, a little Louis," one commented, while another remarked: "So cute! Looks just like his dad!"

Louis, 28, and Briana welcomed Freddie in 2016; they have since gone their separate ways but remain devoted parents to their son. Freddie lives in the US with his mum, but spends time with his dad on a regular basis. Speaking previously about his relationship with Freddie, Louis told the Mirror: "When I look back to baby photos of myself and he does look very similar it's real nice. And he's at a good age at the moment so it's really fun! Any time he can do something new - for example, [when] he just started taking his first few steps, which is like nothing else. It's constantly changing, but the whole thing is super cool."

Louis tends to keep his son away from social media, but in 2016 he shared a sweet post in honour of his first Father's Day. The 1D star shared a simple black and white image showing him clasping Freddie's tiny hand, writing: "Happy Father's Day to every lucky lad out there who's someone's daddy! Thoroughly enjoyed my first :) Love you Freddie son X."