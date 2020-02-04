Dan Osborne has added to his extensive tattoo collection with a brand new inking on his right arm. The TOWIE star took to Instagram to unveil the design; a lion and a lioness representing himself and his wife, Jacqueline Jossa. And he confirmed his plans to add three lion cubs to his body art to symbolize his three children, Teddy, Mia and Ella. Dan, 28, told his fans: "MY NEW TATTOO! I am having a sleeve to represent my beautiful family, that's me & @jacjossa completed! Just got the 3 cubs to go. Want to say a MASSIVE thank you to @cbtattoos_ for spending the past 2 days absolutely nailing this tattoo. I was so worried about getting another tattoo on this arm after removing one sleeve then getting a new one, knew you were the girl for the job & you've done it even better than I imagined!"

Jacqueline, 27, and Dan have been married since 2017, and are parents to two daughters together, Ella and Mia. Dan is also a father to son Teddy, from his previous relationship. The couple’s two-year marriage came under the spotlight during Jacqueline's stint in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. Dan was hit with new allegations of infidelity, but responded with a number of defiant posts on Instagram. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," one post read. Following Jacqueline's I'm A Celebrity win, he again took to Instagram to share his pride. "My jungle Queen!!" the former reality star wrote. "Words can not describe how proud I am of this woman! She absolutely smashed it from day 1 and deserves this sooo much!! Well done baby."

Towards the end of 2019, Dan issued a public apology to his wife acknowledging his past "mistakes". So, after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue, I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family," he admitted. "I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made."