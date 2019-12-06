The state of Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa's marriage has been a topic conversation in recent weeks. And after being hit with fresh new allegations of infidelity, former TOWIE star Dan has immediately rubbished the claims by posting a defiant Instagram tribute to his wife, who is still competing in this year's I'm a Celebrity. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," he wrote in the caption.

"Keep smashing it in that jungle and I cannot wait to see you when you get out @jacjossa," he added, urging fans to vote for his wife. "Please keep voting for Jac, she deserves to win this show!!" The former EastEnders actress is still going strong in the jungle and remains in camp with fellow stars Andrew Whyment, Nadine Coyle, Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway.

On Thursday night's episode, I'm a Celebrity viewers saw Jacqueline break down in tears as she reflected on how much her time in the jungle had changed her after receiving her letter from Dan on behalf of himself and their two young daughters. Dan told Jacqueline his days "aren't complete without you in them", adding: "I miss my wife like mad, I can't wait to see that pretty face."

Upon receiving the letter, an emotional Jacqueline had said: "That letter for me, them words, is what I needed. It’s really hard being in a jungle away from your family, away from your kids. I’ve learnt a lot about myself on this journey." The couple tied the knot in 2017 but split less than a year after their wedding. They reconciled following Dan's stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. Both Dan and Jacquline are doting parents to four-year-old Ella and little Mia, who turned one in July. Dan also has a six-year-old son called Teddy from a previous relationship.

