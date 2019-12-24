Jacqueline Jossa is making the most of family time ever since her return from the I'm A Celebrity jungle. And on Tuesday she gave her fans a glimpse inside her Christmas Eve celebrations, sharing a sweet selfie taken with her eldest daughter, four-year-old Ella. The Instagram image shows mother and daughter cuddling up for the camera, with Ella looking angelic in a tartan top and bunches. Jacqueline, meanwhile, is fresh-faced and glowing as she beams for the picture, dressed in a baby pink hoodie. "MUMMA AND ELLA," she captioned the photo, including Christmas tree and love heart emojis.

Jacqueline Jossa shared a Christmas Eve photo taken with daughter Ella

Jacqueline's natural appearance comes in stark contrast to one of her recent Christmas posts, in which she was transformed into the Grinch. Donning a red Santa suit, the 27-year-old's face was painted a bright shade of green, complete with exaggerated eyebrows and feline facial features. Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Stories, Jacqueline certainly got into the spirit of things and did an incredible impression of the mean character who tries to ruin Christmas for everyone. Messing around in a room, the actress perfectly imitated the character's sarcastic voice and infectious laugh, before playfully grabbing her fake belly.

The 'Queen of the Jungle' is gearing up for a relaxing Christmas

Jacqueline will be spending the festive period with her husband Dan Osborne, 28, and their two daughters; Ella and one-year-old Mia. Dan is also a father to son Teddy from a previous relationship. And, after her success in the jungle, Jacqueline has made it clear she's in for a relaxing Christmas. She previously shared a snap showing her laying on the sofa in a pair of Grinch pyjamas, which she captioned: "After the busiest craziest few weeks of my life, this is where you will find me all of CHRISTMAS. (After I finish my Xmas shopping that I am super late with... been busy in the jungle) GRINCH IS LIFE!! Merry Xmas my lovers!!!!"

