Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne has broken his silence regarding the infidelity claims that have been circulating over the past few weeks. The former TOWIE star released a statement on Monday afternoon, in which he admitted that he had made mistakes in the past, and publicly apologised to the former EastEnders actress. Dan also reassured fans that the couple were now stronger than ever and that he was grateful to everyone for their support. He wrote: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family."

Jacqueline Jossa's husband Dan Osborne has publicly apologised to his wife

He continued: "I have seriously learned from these massively. So I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made. I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be. Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever."

MORE: Caitlyn Jenner pays rare public tribute to ex-wife Kris Jenner

Dan had admitted his mistakes regarding his marriage to Jacqueline

Dan's statement was released just a few hours after Jacqueline gave her first televised interview since being crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity. Appearing on Lorraine, the star was asked by host Lorraine Kelly about the recent infidelity claims. "Of course, we spoke about it," she replied. "It's funny because we have been going through it for two years, this isn't new. All this stuff, I knew about it."

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope looks unrecognisable with new hair

Dan and Jacqueline share daughters Ella and Mia

The 27-year-old has been on cloud nine since her return to the UK, just days after being crowned the winner of this year's I'm a Celeb last week. Over the past month, her husband has been showing his support asking fans to vote for her whilst looking after the couple's two young daughters. On getting the chance to reflect, Jacqueline explained: "It got brought up again because of Myles [Stephenson] but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it."

She added: "I had three weeks in there with nothing but time. I have been giving him hell, he knows he has done stuff wrong. But I want to hit a restart button." Jacqueline and Dan tied the knot in July 2017 and have two children together, four-year-old Ella and 17-month-old Mia. Despite going through a rocky patch in their marriage, the couple are now stronger than ever.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.