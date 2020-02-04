Neil and Katya Jones prove there's no bad blood between them in sweet post with Alex Scott The Strictly stars appear to be close

Alex Scott has revealed just how close herself, Katya Jones and Neil Jones are. In a video shared to Instagram, the trio can be seen filming a sketch for TikTok, with Neil holding the camera and directing Alex and Katya. The girls giggle away as Neil offers his advice, proving that they're a tight-knit group of friends.

WATCH: Neil Jones and Alex Scott talk about Strictly

Earlier in January, Katya regrammed an audience member's video of herself and Neil showing off their incredible dancing skills during Strictly's live tour. Decked out in bright pink outfits, she also tagged her ex in the video, and the pair could be seen smiling from ear to ear in the footage - making it clear that there's absolutely no bad blood between them.

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones opens up about her 'unconditional love'

The three can be seen having fun in the video

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones shares incredible video of her mum learning to dance on FaceTime

Neil even shared Katya's exciting announcement that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. Katya announced the news on her Instagram in January, sharing a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns. Neil later shared the post to his Stories, captioning it: "This is going to be fantastic."

Neil's loving support of ex-wife Katya's new endeavour comes shortly after he revealed that he has moved out of their marital home. Neil confirmed his decision on his Twitter account last week, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue, I just need furniture."

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.