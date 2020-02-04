Katya Jones has paid a sweet tribute to the most important man in her life, her father Andrey. The Strictly star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her dad as she highlighted the close bond the pair share. "Unconditional love you ask? Right here. Father x daughter," she wrote. "We just get each other #dad #papa #family #fatherdaughter #unconditionallove." Katya is incredibly close to both her parents. Dad Andrey and mum Tatiana live in St Petersburg where she grew up, and she often goes to Russia to see them. Katya previously revealed her mum’s hopes she will one day return to her home nation. "My family is really close so it is hard for me. My Mum says she still cannot get used to this feeling that I am here (in Britain)," she admitted. "She still thinks one day I will come back home."

Katya Jones has a close bond with her proud father Andrey

Despite the miles between them, the trio are closer than ever. Just recently, the 30-year-old shared a sweet video of Andrey and Tatiana looking at tickets to come to the UK for their daughter's upcoming dance show, Viva la Divas, which she is touring in with her Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova.

Katya is currently in the midst of the Strictly live tour – along with her estranged husband Neil Jones. The couple announced the end of their six-year marriage in August, but have remained on very good terms ever since their split. Just recently, Katya regrammed an audience member's video showing the former couple dancing together on the Strictly tour, tagging her ex in the footage. The pair can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the footage, proving that there's absolutely no bad blood between them.

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."