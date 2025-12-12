Sigourney Weaver leads the best-dressed at Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere

The 76-year-old looked ethereal in a black velvet gown with long sleeves, and added delicate silver dangly earrings to complete her outfit. Her signature red locks were elegantly styled into a chic bob.
Sigourney kept her makeup natural with a pink lip, pink blush and a swipe of black eyeliner.
Oona, who portrays Varang in the new film, was glowing as she stepped out in a daring long-sleeved black gown with sheer paneling and floral details on the bodice. She wore her dark tresses half-up, half-down, and added dangly earrings and black heels to complete the look.
Penny Lancaster
The TV personality and the wife of rocker Rod Stewart rocked a cream-colored pinstripe suit for the occasion, with a tailored cream coat over the top and black boots to finish the outfit. She went for a neutral makeup look and wore her blonde locks down in subtle layers.
Sabrina Elba
Canadian model Sabrina, who is the wife of A-lister Idris Elba, wowed in a Grecian-style, off-the-shoulder white gown with an asymmetrical hemline. She completed the look with black strappy stilettos and stacked gold earrings, with her hair worn in a sleek bob.
Tasha Gouri
Model and media personality Tasha Gouri turned heads in a beautiful black cut-out gown with a flame design along the hemline of the dress. She accessorized with dangly gold earrings and a dramatic smoky eye, and wore her brunette hair slicked back in a tight bun.
Katya Jones
The Strictly Come Dancing alum walked the red carpet in one of the night's best looks – a structured shiny black blazer with black leather trousers and black stiletto heels. She wore her hair in a bun with a single face-framing piece of hair left loose.
Aimee Fuller
The Olympic snowboarder looked incredible in a striking monochrome minidress with a flared white hem and ruffled white cuffs. She paired the outfit with white leather boots, pearl-drop earrings, bright pink nails and a bright red lipstick.
Roxy Horner
The model owned the red carpet in a glittering black strapless gown with a sheer hemline. She added black pointed heels, a Chanel necklace, a silver clutch and dramatic eye makeup to complete the look, and wore her blonde hair slicked away from her face.
Zeze Mills
The media personality wore an incredible charcoal-gray two-piece look with a slightly sheer long-sleeved turtleneck and a satin maxi skirt. She added pointed heels, stacked rings and bold gold earrings to the outfit, completing it with a gorgeous blowout.