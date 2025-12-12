Sigourney Weaver leads the best-dressed at Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere

Sigourney Weaver stars as Dr. Grace Augustine in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña

Sigourney Weaver sabrina elba penny lancaster split image© Getty
Katie Fitzpatrick
Katie FitzpatrickJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Sigourney Weaver was the belle of the ball at the London premiere of her new film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, alongside a slew of impeccably-dressed stars like Penny Lancaster and Sabrina Elba.

The 76-year-old looked ethereal in a black velvet gown with long sleeves, and added delicate silver dangly earrings to complete her outfit. Her signature red locks were elegantly styled into a chic bob. 

sigourney weaver black velvet dress avatar© WireImage
Sigourney wowed in a chic velvet gown

Sigourney kept her makeup natural with a pink lip, pink blush and a swipe of black eyeliner.

Fire and Ash is the third film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, following 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of WaterJoin HELLO! as we discover who were the best-dressed stars of the night.

1/8

oona chaplin avatar black gown© WireImage

Oona Chaplin

Oona, who portrays Varang in the new film, was glowing as she stepped out in a daring long-sleeved black gown with sheer paneling and floral details on the bodice. She wore her dark tresses half-up, half-down, and added dangly earrings and black heels to complete the look.

2/8

penny lancaster white suit avatar© WireImage

Penny Lancaster

The TV personality and the wife of rocker Rod Stewart rocked a cream-colored pinstripe suit for the occasion, with a tailored cream coat over the top and black boots to finish the outfit. She went for a neutral makeup look and wore her blonde locks down in subtle layers.

3/8

sabrina elba white gown avatar© WireImage

Sabrina Elba

Canadian model Sabrina, who is the wife of A-lister Idris Elba, wowed in a Grecian-style, off-the-shoulder white gown with an asymmetrical hemline. She completed the look with black strappy stilettos and stacked gold earrings, with her hair worn in a sleek bob.

4/8

tasha gouri black gown avatar© Getty Images for The Walt Disney

Tasha Gouri

Model and media personality Tasha Gouri turned heads in a beautiful black cut-out gown with a flame design along the hemline of the dress. She accessorized with dangly gold earrings and a dramatic smoky eye, and wore her brunette hair slicked back in a tight bun.

5/8

katya jones black leather outfit avatar© WireImage

Katya Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing alum walked the red carpet in one of the night's best looks – a structured shiny black blazer with black leather trousers and black stiletto heels. She wore her hair in a bun with a single face-framing piece of hair left loose.

6/8

aimee fuller minidress avatar© WireImage

Aimee Fuller

The Olympic snowboarder looked incredible in a striking monochrome minidress with a flared white hem and ruffled white cuffs. She paired the outfit with white leather boots, pearl-drop earrings, bright pink nails and a bright red lipstick.

7/8

roxy horner glittering black dress avatar© WireImage

Roxy Horner

The model owned the red carpet in a glittering black strapless gown with a sheer hemline. She added black pointed heels, a Chanel necklace, a silver clutch and dramatic eye makeup to complete the look, and wore her blonde hair slicked away from her face.

8/8

zeze mills grey outfit avatar© Anadolu via Getty Images

Zeze Mills

The media personality wore an incredible charcoal-gray two-piece look with a slightly sheer long-sleeved turtleneck and a satin maxi skirt. She added pointed heels, stacked rings and bold gold earrings to the outfit, completing it with a gorgeous blowout.

Read More