Neil Jones has shut down rumours suggesting he is on popular dating app Hinge. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who split from his wife Katya Jones in August after six years of marriage, took to his Twitter page to respond to an article, which claimed he was on the lookout for love once more. "AM I???? I find out something new every day," he tweeted. The professional dancer is currently in the middle of the nationwide tour with Katya and his celebrity dance partner Alex Scott.

Katya and Neil Jones were married for six years

Proving there is no bad blood between him and his ex, Katya recently shared an impressive video of herself dancing with Neil during one of the tour dates. However, at the start of the year, the pro dancer revealed that he has moved out of their marital home. Neil confirmed his decision on his Twitter, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue, I just need furniture."

Neil and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Neil has since been linked to his dance partner Alex; they were plagued by romance rumours throughout their time on the BBC show last year. They have since shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them. Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO! in October: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

"There's nothing on our minds but the show - we don't have time to think about anything else," added Neil. "I'm single but I haven't even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly."

