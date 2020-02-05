﻿
Jacqueline Jossa reveals bittersweet milestone with oldest daughter Ella

The I'm a Celebrity star shared the post on Instagram

Aisha Nozari

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed that she is feeling emotional about daughter Ella's fast-approaching fifth birthday. Taking to Instagram, the I'm a Celebrity winner shared a sweet photo of little Ella in a bright pink coat, and added the caption: "I’m obsessed with her. Little Ella. She’s going to be five this month and I cannot deal with it. Please slow down my baby love."

Fans were quick to relate. One replied: "Time really does fly by when you become a mummy," while another noted: "Mine are growing up far too fast. Enjoy them while they are young and listen to you."

Jacqueline shared the post on Instagram 

Jacqueline, her husband Dan and the two daughters they share - Ella and Mia - are a tight-knit family, so much so that on Tuesday Dan revealed that he had added to his extensive tattoo collection – and his latest ink was dedicated to his wife! The TOWIE star took to Instagram to unveil the design: a lion and a lioness representing himself and Jacqueline, and he confirmed his plans to add three lion cubs to his body art to symbolise his three children, Teddy, Mia and Ella. 

Dan showed off his new tattoo on social media 

Dan, 28, told his fans: "MY NEW TATTOO! I am having a sleeve to represent my beautiful family, that's me & @jacjossa completed! Just got the 3 cubs to go. Want to say a MASSIVE thank you to @cbtattoos_ for spending the past 2 days absolutely nailing this tattoo. I was so worried about getting another tattoo on this arm after removing one sleeve then getting a new one, knew you were the girl for the job & you've done it even better than I imagined!"

Jacqueline and Dan have been married since 2017, and Dan is also a father to son Teddy, from his previous relationship. The couple’s two-year marriage came under the spotlight during Jacqueline's stint in the I'm a Celeb jungle, when he was hit with new allegations of infidelity, but Dan responded with a number of defiant posts on Instagram. "No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team," he wrote in one.

