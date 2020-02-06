Strictly's Gorka Marquez pays heartfelt tribute to Gemma Atkinson on special milestone

Gorka Marquez made sure the world knew just how much his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson means to him by sharing a sweet tribute on their two-year anniversary. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a beautiful snap of his love alongside a gushing post. "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY WORLD!! For more laughs, funny stories, adventures, memories and years to come," the message read.

Gorka Marquez shared this snap of Gemma Atkinson

"Thank you for choosing me to be by your side, to share your life with and for being my strength my drive, my inspiration and for loving me the way you do. I love you," he added. The post came hours after Gemma uploaded a series of never-before-seen pictures of the dancer, in which she detailed how lucky she felt to have him in her life. "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes," she wrote. "Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time. Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour.

Last February, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia on 4 July. "We've done a lot so far but there's so much more to come and I can't wait," she added. "I feel super lucky, loved and appreciated and it’s because of you @gorka_marquez ps. Enjoy your special mug." One photo showed Gorka posing with a mug, which had the words, "You had me at Hola!" emblazoned across.

