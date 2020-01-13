Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's on daddy duties in the cutest post

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez looked every inch the doting father as he shared a series of new pictures with his little girl Mia. The professional dancer, who became a first-time parent with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson in July, revealed he was on daddy duties - and made sure his fans knew it! "Daddy and Mia tonight. Milk and football! #winning," he simply gushed in the caption, whilst adding the hashtag, "#bestthinginlife".

His followers were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Awww she loves her daddy." Another remarked: "The look of love and happiness, so cute." A third post read: "Look at her, she's such a daddy's girl." One fan stated: "What lovely pics of you both, daddy and daughter time." Another follower even claimed his little girl takes after him in the looks department, saying: "Fabulous photo, Mia looks so much like you."

Gorka, 29, and Gemma, 35, welcomed their first child together back in July 2019. They met on the show in 2017, when Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the couple embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. But after the arrival of their little girl, both Gorka and Gemma paired up for the Strictly Christmas special and danced a festive jive which aired on Christmas Day.

Opening up about dancing together, Gemma confessed they haven't danced together before - even at home! At a recent press conference, she shared: "People always say to me, 'Do you and Gorka dance together at home?' And we've never danced together at all. All I've done since Strictly is have a baby." That being said, Gemma added that Gorka was an excellent teacher, explaining: "Dancing with Aljaž was so amazing. Dancing with Gorka is funny because he's very authoritative in the dance studio, which makes me laugh because at home it's me that wears the trousers! I've never seen Gorka at work so to speak, but he's a fantastic teacher."

