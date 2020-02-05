Gemma Atkinson has paid a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, in honour of their two-year anniversary. Sharing a series of never-before-seen pictures, the 35-year-old radio presenter revealed how lucky she felt as she heaped praise on her beau. "Two years ago today you asked me to 'be your girlfriend'. I'm glad I said yes," she gushed. "Thanks for everything Gorks. For being so kind and patient (even when I was mean whenever I was hungry during the last trimester)."

The couple met on the set of Strictly in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time. Last February, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia on 4 July. "We've done a lot so far but there's so much more to come and I can't wait," she added. "I feel super lucky, loved and appreciated and it’s because of you @gorka_marquez ps. Enjoy your special mug." One photo showed Gorka posing with a mug, which had the words, "You had me at Hola!" emblazoned across.

Fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer was quick to comment, writing: "Love ya guys." [sic] Giovanni Pernice said: "[a string of red heart emojis] And the mug, you are hilarious." During their time on Strictly, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka was partnered with singer Alexandra Burke - the couple embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour.

In October, Gemma touched up their future, explaining that getting married to Gorka is not really on her mind, stating: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married." "We will get married one day I'm sure," she told HELLO!, "But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff." She added: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it."

