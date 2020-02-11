Peter Andre shared a video of his daughter Princess singing along to a TikTok video on Tuesday morning before leaving for school, and it has certainly struck a chord with parents. Many took to the comment section of Peter's post to reveal that their children are also TikTok addicts, and it sounds as though many are getting fed up of their youngsters' social media habits.

One wrote: "TikToking away. I feel the pain and struggle," with another adding: "My daughter is the same. Can't even hold a full conversation without her breaking into a TikTok dance (no matter where we are)." A third parent chimed in: "The same snippet of songs over and over again. The frustration is real," while a fourth expressed their relief that their daughter has yet to jump on the TikTok bandwagon, replying: "Thank goodness my daughter is not into that awful Tiktok."

Peter shared the video on Instagram

Peter often shares videos of his 12-year-old daughter, and in January even spoke of his own frustration with Princess. When the father-of-four asked his daughter which famous person she would most like to have dinner with, dead or alive, she responded that she would choose Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen, prompting the Mysterious Girl singer to explain: "I had an interesting conversation with Bista last week, I asked her which three people, dead or alive, she'd have for dinner and she chose Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen. But what got to me was the fact she said she liked Kylie because she's pretty and she likes her big lips – I couldn't help but roll my eyes."

However, Peter did also add that he could see that Kylie was also a good role model for his daughter as a result of her successful beauty empire. He added: "But to be fair to the Kardashian/ Jenners, they've done well for themselves and Kylie's a billionaire at 22 so she must be doing something right!"

