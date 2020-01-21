Last week, Peter Andre asked his daughter Princess, 12, which three famous people - dead or alive - she would like to have dinner with, and admitted in his latest New magazine column that her answer had left him confused. Princess had chosen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen as her dream guests, and Peter wrote: "I had an interesting conversation with Bista last week, I asked her which three people, dead or alive, she'd have for dinner and she chose Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen. But what got to me was the fact she said she liked Kylie because she's pretty and she likes her big lips – I couldn't help but roll my eyes."

The Mysterious Girl singer then pointed out that he could see that Kylie was also a good role model for his daughter as a result of her successful beauty empire. He added: "But to be fair to the Kardashian/ Jenners, they've done well for themselves and Kylie's a billionaire at 22 so she must be doing something right!" He also admitted that he was "confused" by Princess' chosen guests as he wondered what the Queen would talk about to Kylie and Kim. Peter had originally asked Princess the question after the pair played a game together for the star's new YouTube channel, Mr and Mrs with the Andres. The star had shared the video on Instagram, and had responded to his daughter's answer: "So hang on, she's got big lips and she's really pretty, those are the first two things you like about her?" Peter's wife Emily MacDonagh was heard laughing in the background, saying: "What has the world come to?"

As well as Princess, Peter shares son Junior, 14, with ex-wife Katie Price, and is also dad to Amelia, five, and Theo, three, with wife Emily. It seems that Peter's oldest two children are already stars in the making. Junior is enrolled at drama school, while Princess is active on TikTok, where she often posts videos, including some featuring her famous dad. And while Peter has his hands full with his brood, he hasn't completely ruled out expanding his family. The singer recently revealed that talk of a new baby has been on the cards. In his New! column, he wrote: "Emily occasionally throws in the subject of having another baby. I'm like: 'Are you crazy?'" The singer added: "But then we change our minds like we change Theo's nappies." Of Theo starting nursery next year, the doting dad added: "Emily's been getting really emotional about it but he'll only be going for three hours a week and I've said to her I think it'll be good for him."

