Peter Andre has opened up about his life with wife Emily MacDonagh, who surprising has to "book herself in" for date nights since he is so busy. In his New magazine column, the 46-year-old confessed that his hectic tour schedule has forced the 30-year-old junior doctor to book in for some alone time. "If looks like it's going to be a busy year for me," he wrote. "Emily will have to book herself in if she wants a date night! Only joking... I'll be booking her in. She deserves a medal!"

Peter and Emily have been married since 2015

The loved-up pair, who tied the knot back in 2015 after three years of dating, are doting parents to five-year-old daughter Amelia and three-year-old son Theo. Peter also shares 12-year-old Princess and 14-year-old Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. The doting husband regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has previously said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship.

Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

On their fourth wedding anniversary back in July, Peter paid the sweetest tribute. "We started out as friends 9 years ago," he said in a heartfelt Instagram post. "My family and your family built such a solid foundation. We remained friends for 2 years before we even considered becoming a couple. 4 years ago today we became husband and wife. It's impossible to love you anymore for too many reasons... I'll try not be too soppy and I hope you don't mind me sharing our special day. Get ready for quite a few videos. These videos were created by the awesome @andymacphotofilm and @jasonyeomanmedia. Thanks to all our friends and family that were there and continue to be everything to us."

