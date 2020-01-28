Peter Andre to take on very exciting new role - details The singer says he is "absolutely thrilled"

It has been announced that Peter Andre will star in a new production of Grease. The upcoming UK tour of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical will be its first new production in 25 years, and Peter will portray the iconic role of Teen Angel, as-well-as Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. Dan Partridge will take on Danny Zuko. The Mysterious Girl singer will appear on stage across the UK, in cities including Northampton, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Nottingham, Manchester, Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Aylesbury, Ipswich and Stoke.

Speaking about the exciting venture, doting dad Peter said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to the UK tour of Grease and to the iconic role of Teen Angel this year. I had the most wonderful time last year working with our genius director Nikolai Foster and the incredible Arlene Phillips, helping create a new, slick, sexy version of this timeless musical with the most talented cast. I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to also perform two additional roles this time round: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. I truly cannot wait for more of the UK to see this new production and look forward to making more amazing memories on and off stage in 2020!"

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run little known actors including Peter Gallagher and Patrick Swayze all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

But the musical is perhaps best remembered in its 1978 movie form, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. To this day, it's the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. We can't even begin to imagine how excited Peter and his family are!

