Peter Andre took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious video recorded by Strictly stars Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell and Katya Jones of themselves dancing and miming along to Peter's smash hit Mysterious Girl. Alongside the video, the doting dad added the caption: "Love you guys." Who would have thought that the foursome were such good friends?

The video was originally shared by Janette, who hilariously added: "Nice warm up song today Peter. Thinking of you."

Peter's Instagram feed has to be one of our showbiz favourites and the star often keeps his followers up to date with his day-to-day activities, and even shares photos of his adorable children.

Speaking in his recent New magazine column, the father-of-four admitted that his eldest daughter Princess, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, recently left him confused after admitting that if she could pick three people to have over for dinner, it would be Kim Kardashian, the Queen and Kylie Jenner.

Peter added that he couldn't help but roll his eyes at his daughter's response after she admitted that she had chosen Kylie based on the fact that "she's pretty and she likes her big lips".

He explained: "I had an interesting conversation with Bista last week, I asked her which three people, dead or alive, she'd have for dinner and she chose Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the Queen. But what got to me was the fact she said she liked Kylie because she's pretty and she likes her big lips – I couldn't help but roll my eyes."

But a quick eye roll aside, Pete did add that he considered makeup mogul Kylie a good influence, elaborating: "But to be fair to the Kardashian/ Jenners, they've done well for themselves and Kylie's a billionaire at 22 so she must be doing something right!"

