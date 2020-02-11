Fern Britton had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday morning as she typed out the last words of her latest book, Daughters of Cornwall. The former This Morning presenter shared the happy news on Twitter with her followers, writing: "I have finally typed out the end of my new novel, Daughter of Cornwall, to be published 11 June. Finished at 2.30am this morning. Current mood [thumbs up emoji]." Fans were quick to congratulate the mother-of-four, with one writing: "Very well done," while another wrote: "Already got this pre-ordered on Amazon." A third told the star: "Think you deserve a few duvet days to rest and relax."

Fern Britton revealed the happy news that she's finished writing her ninth book

The TV presenter has been away from London to finish writing her ninth book, and is currently staying by the coast. Over the weekend, Fern admitted she was feeling under pressure to get the book finished as it was already behind schedule, as the original publish date was in February, rather than June. She tweeted: "Almost finished book 9, Daughters of Cornwall! A bit late because been slightly under the cosh. Reminding myself that life is for living. Might get some pics tomorrow of Atlantic Breakers as Storm Ciara blows in. If I don't get knocked off the cliff I'll post them." The presenter's loyal fans told the star to look after herself, to which she responded: "I'll try not to forget."

The former This Morning presenter's novel will be out in June

The book, which was expected to be released on 24 February, will be a romantic novel, set between 1918 and present day. The blurb reads: "1918, The Great War is over, and Ciara Carter has boarded a train bound for Cornwall – to meet a family that would once have been hers. But they must never discover her secret. 2020, Caroline has spent years trying to uncover the lies buried in her family history. And once she arrives in Cornwall, the truth finally seems to be in reach. Except with storm clouds on the horizon, Caroline soon learns that some secrets are best left hidden."

It's been a difficult time for Fern, who issued a statement at the beginning of the month revealing that she and husband Phil Vickery had decided to go their separate ways after "20 happy years together". It read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." TV chef Phil shared the same message on his own Twitter page. The popular couple have since received an outpour of support from their fans, as well as their friends including former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern, who was one of the first to comment on the announcement post, writing: "Sending lots of love xxx." Steph wasn't the only famous name to express sadness over the news. Lisa Faulkner wrote: "Am so sorry to hear this. Sending you both love."

