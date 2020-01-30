Steph McGovern has shown her support for Fern Britton after the TV star announced that she and husband Phil Vickery are separating after "20 happy years" together. The former This Morning presenter shared the news on her Twitter page on Wednesday evening, and former BBC Breakfast star Steph was one of the first to comment on her post as she wrote: "Sending lots of love xxx." Steph wasn't the only famous name to express sadness over the news. Lisa Faulkner wrote: "Am so sorry to hear this. Sending you both love."

Fern and celebrity chef Phil shared the same statement on Wednesday to announce their shock split. The message read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Sending lots of love xxx — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) January 29, 2020

Fern announced the shock split on Wednesday

It was only last year that Fern gave a candid interview about her marriage to Phil, revealing they had not spent much time together in the previous 12 months. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," the TV star told Good Housekeeping.

Fern and Phil married in 2000

And Fern had nothing but kind words to say about her husband. She added: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing." Fern and Phil share 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

