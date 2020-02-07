Fern Britton's estranged husband Phil Vickery has made his first TV appearance since he and the former This Morning presenter announced their split after 20 years of marriage. Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the celebrity chef presenter his cooking segment - with his wedding ring noticeably missing. Despite the heartbreaking news, Phil showed no signs of heartache as he happily chatted with hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the show.

WATCH: Phil Vickery's first appearance since splitting from Fern Britton

It's been a week since the couple shocked fans with news of their separation. At the time, the TV chef took to Twitter to release a statement, which read: "After more than 20 years together Fern and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for you kindness and support." Fern also shared a near-identical message on her own page.

Fern and Phil Vickery were married for 20 years

Fern and Phil are doting parents to 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones. It was only last year that Fern gave a candid interview about her marriage to Phil, revealing they had not spent much time together in the previous 12 months. "We haven't seen much of each other in the past year, as I have been on tour with Calendar Girls and he has been filming, but our solid base is absolutely there," the TV star told Good Housekeeping.

And Fern had nothing but kind words to say about her husband. She added: "He is an incredible man and he does make me laugh a lot. He has always been my best friend and he always says I'm his best friend, too, which is amazing."

