Following the sad death of Kirk Douglas last week, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have revealed some far happier news with their fans. On Tuesday, the Chicago actress took to Instagram to reveal that the family have welcomed a new puppy, who they have named Taylor. Catherine posted a sweet video of Taylor getting used to his new surroundings at their family home in New York, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing: "Aww so cute, looks like a teddy bear so sweet," while another wrote: "Aww, the best thing you'll do." A third added: "Aww, my heart is melting."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video of her family's new puppy Taylor

Taylor will no doubt bring a lot of joy to Catherine and Michael's family. The celebrity couple share children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, and Michael is also dad to son Cameron, 41, from his relationship with Diandra Luker. Since the tragic death of Kirk on 6 February, the family have been in mourning, and have been sharing tributes to the Hollywood legend on social media. On Monday, Michael took the opportunity to thank his fans for their continued support over the last few days. "Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful words. Our family is so grateful for your support and we send our love to everyone," he wrote alongside a snap of the father-and-son duo. Catherine followed suit, telling her followers: "Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk. My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all."

Catherine and Michael mourned the death of Kirk Douglas, who on 6 February

Family members and friends attended a private Westwood Memorial to say their final farewell to the Spartacus icon on Friday. Kirk was a Hollywood heavyweight, working in cinema for over seven decades. He had 90 credits to his name - ranging from the 1940s to the 2000s. He is perhaps best-known for Spartacus, a Stanley Kubrick film which won four Oscars. Kirk himself was nominated for an Oscar three times; for Champion in 1949, The Bad and the Beautiful in 1952 and Lust for Life in 1956. Although he never won the coveted award, Kirk was honoured in the 1996 Academy Awards for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the movie industry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter. A fourth son, Eric, sadly died in 2004.

